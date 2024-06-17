Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 5.8%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 549,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 766,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 573,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 84.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 734,020 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

