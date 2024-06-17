Adrian Lewis Sells 6,542 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.78), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($63,978.81).

Adrian Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.03), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($147,716.13).

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of INCH stock opened at GBX 743 ($9.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.18. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 892.50 ($11.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

