Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $580.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $605.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

