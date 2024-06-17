ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ADEN stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $43.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.1034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

