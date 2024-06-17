ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $2,297,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 817,777 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,989. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5,045.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 220.9% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

