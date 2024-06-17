Acala Token Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,745.67 or 1.00050664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012599 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005022 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08024512 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,223,027.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.