Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) CFO Sells $98,897.82 in Stock

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Absci Co. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Absci by 27.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

