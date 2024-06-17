abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 142.75 ($1.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($3.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($53,760.63). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

