Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.11. 1,765,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

