Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 222,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Diageo stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 460,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,455. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

