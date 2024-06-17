Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.35. 427,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

