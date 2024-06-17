Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.23. 2,324,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $450.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.