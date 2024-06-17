Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.