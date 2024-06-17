Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $89,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. 5,576,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

