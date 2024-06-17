Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 552,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.13 and its 200-day moving average is $247.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.