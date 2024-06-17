Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,790. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

