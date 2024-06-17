Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

