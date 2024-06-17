9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

9F Trading Down 3.2 %

9F stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 8,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170. 9F has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of 9F as of its most recent SEC filing.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

