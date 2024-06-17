8,145 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

