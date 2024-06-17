800 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $4.06 on Monday, hitting $327.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.75 and its 200-day moving average is $330.54. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.