7,658 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 777,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.5% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $5,890,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $3,540,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $32.18. 13,292,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

