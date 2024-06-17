705 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 82.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,642.23. 27,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,686.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,561.00. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.