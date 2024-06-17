5,551 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,945. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
