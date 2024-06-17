5,551 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,945. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.