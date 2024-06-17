5,446 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,409. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

