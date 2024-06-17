4,843 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,334. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

