3,952 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $2,783,459.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

