360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Acquires A$45,373.30 in Stock

Jun 17th, 2024

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,373.30 ($30,048.54).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Tony Pitt bought 1,819 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$9,549.75 ($6,324.34).
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Tony Pitt purchased 5,315 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.24 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,850.60 ($18,444.11).
  • On Monday, May 20th, Tony Pitt bought 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$130,655.50 ($86,526.82).
  • On Friday, May 24th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).
  • On Thursday, May 9th, Tony Pitt acquired 4,837 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.10 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,668.70 ($16,336.89).
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.16 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,667.64 ($80,574.60).
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Tony Pitt purchased 6,151 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,185.57 ($20,652.70).
  • On Friday, May 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 18,849 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$97,072.35 ($64,286.32).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

