1,600 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.28. 1,872,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

