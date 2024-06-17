14,563 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.24. 487,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.