1,300 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $126.89. 1,982,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

