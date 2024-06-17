1,100 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,897. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

