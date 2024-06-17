102,241 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. 5,265,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,410. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

