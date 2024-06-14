Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $224.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZS stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.12.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
