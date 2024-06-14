Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0201 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $372.15 million and $17.75 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,259,142,722 coins and its circulating supply is 18,504,287,296 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

