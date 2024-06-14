Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Up 3.3%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.46. 1,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZLDPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.3 %
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zealand Pharma A/S
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.