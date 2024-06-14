XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 315

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 0.4 %

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,757.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.74. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.50 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.