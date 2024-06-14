XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 315

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
