WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 2,664,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,944,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 61,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.