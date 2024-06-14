William Blair Initiates Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

TNYA opened at $3.74 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

