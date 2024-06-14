Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $641.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $567.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -214.14 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

