Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 396,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 326,111 shares.The stock last traded at $1.37 and had previously closed at $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $483.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

