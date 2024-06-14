Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $536.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock valued at $866,761,345 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

