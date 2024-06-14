Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $536.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock valued at $866,761,345. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

