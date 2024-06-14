Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 86.8% in May

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,008. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $434.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Announces Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.