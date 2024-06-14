Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Volex Price Performance
Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,137.50 and a beta of 0.96. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 264.50 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 365 ($4.65).
Volex Company Profile
