Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Volex Price Performance

Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,137.50 and a beta of 0.96. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 264.50 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 365 ($4.65).

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.