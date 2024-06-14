Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

