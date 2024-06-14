Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $470.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.85. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

