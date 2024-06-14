Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Vertex comprises approximately 2.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Vertex worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERX. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vertex by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vertex by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Vertex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VERX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. 713,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,429,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,152.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,152.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $76,064,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.