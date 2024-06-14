Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Verbund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

Verbund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 480.00%.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

