Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDRX stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Veradigm by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.