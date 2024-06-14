Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

VCYT stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,909 shares of company stock worth $379,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

